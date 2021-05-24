Storm snatch late win over Tigers

The Storm snatched a late but costly 26-16 win against Wests Tigers last night.

The side had to come from behind to record their 20th consecutive round one victory after the Tigers dominated most of the match, with halfback Jahrome Hughes being the player most responsible for the win.

The Tigers led 10-4 at halftime and 16-10 midway through the second half but Hughes scored a solo try and engineered another for star recruit Xavier Coates, while rookie hooker Tyran Wishart impressed after playing 78 minutes on debut.

Article continues after advertisement

Tigers winger Ken Maumalo scored two tries and was denied a third late in the match as the home team appeared set to spring an upset win.

Halves Luke Brooks and Jackson Hastings were among the best performers for the Tigers, along with lock Tyrone Peachey and second-rower Luciano Leilua.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

[Source: NRL.com]