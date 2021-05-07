Storm smash Dragons, Panthers run rampant over Titans

Fiji born Mikaele Ravalawa’s first-half double tries could not help his Dragons side as Storm smashed them 18-44 at Suncorp Stadium.

A sickening hit on star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen marred Melbourne’s win over a 12-man St George Illawarraon.

The Storm (8-2 record) sealed their seventh straight victory but it came at a huge cost after Dragons centre Tyrell Fuimaono was sent off in the 11th minute for an ugly swinging arm that left fullback Papenhuyzen heavily concussed.

Article continues after advertisement

The Storm scored six second-half tries as Addo-Carr sealed a hat-trick, marking the sixth time in seven games that they had scored 40 points or more in a match despite being without hooking duo Brandon Smith (suspension) and Harry Grant (hamstring) as well as star playmaker Cameron Munster (foot).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In another match played tonight, Nathan Cleary’s breathtaking brilliance was overshadowed by a moment of utter madness by Titan Herman Ese’ese as Penrith humiliated a 12-man Gold Coast outfit 48-12 in the final game of Magic Round at Suncorp Stadium

Cleary was at the peak of his powers with a stunning performance to lead the unbeaten NRL ladder leaders to their 10th victory of the year with three tries, two try assists, three line breaks and eight goals as the Panthers humiliated a disappointing Titans side in the final game of Magic Round.

The 23-year-old halfback produced a commanding performance, with repeat efforts and his sheer strength and footwork leading to his masterclass where he pushed aside four defenders to complete the fourth hat-trick of his short yet illustrious career.

Winger Charlie Staines also finished with a try-scoring double while front-rowers James Fisher-Harris and Moses Leota both embarrassed the Titans defence with bulldozing runs to score in the seven-tries-to-two massacre.

The Panthers were headed towards their fourth defensive shutout of the year until Beau Fermor scored in the 67th minute, the Titans try coming just moments after a stunning Penrith team try was brought back because of an aggressive forearm fend by Liam Martin that hit Tanah Boyd in the throat.

Fermor set up AJ Brimson for another Titans try in the 71st minute as the Gold Coast showed some fight in the second half after trailing 30-0 at the break.