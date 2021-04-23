Storm rout Warriors

Halfback Jahrome Hughes has set up four tries to pilot the Melbourne Storm to a rousing 42-20 victory over the Warriors in their traditional Anzac Day clash at AAMI Park.

In Melbourne, the Storm raced to a 26-4 half-time lead, with Hughes having a hand in all but one of the five tries in the opening 40 minutes.

Ex-Bulldogs back Reimis Smith finished with a double, as did winger Josh Addo-Carr among the final haul of eight tries for Melbourne, while Warriors winger Ken Maumalo collected a hat-trick.

The Warriors pulled off a shock before kick-off, shifting superstar fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to the wing and blooding 18-year-old Reece Walsh, who only joined from the Broncos two weeks ago.

Earlier yesterday, the Roosters were comfortable 34-10 winners over St George Illawarra Dragons in Sydney’s Anzac Day centrepiece match, while Manly Sea Eagles destroyed Wests Tigers 40-6.

[Source: ABC]