Storm respond to rumour gun No.9 has signed with Bulldogs

The Brandon Smith signing with the Bulldogs rumour has been hosed down as quickly as it was ignited with Storm football general manager Frank Ponissi.

Ponissi says the deal has “absolutely not” been made.

Smith is contracted to Melbourne until the end of 2022 but approached the club late last year with his desires to play exclusively at hooker.

The Storm then confirmed in December that the 24-year-old would be given a release from the final year of his contract provided “appropriate arrangements” were put in place.

Meanwhile, two matches will be played today starting with the Dragons playing the Sea Eagle at 7 pm while the Rabbitohs meets the Roosters at 9.05 pm.

You can catch the delayed coverage of the Rabbitohs vs Roosters on Sunday at 7.30 pm on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Other matches on Saturday will see the Warriors face the Raiders at 4 pm, the Eels take on the Sharks at 8.35 pm while the Broncos face the Bulldogs at 6.30 pm.

On Sunday, the Knights face the West Tigers at 5.05 pm and the Cowboys meet the Titans at 7.15 pm.