Full Coverage
Rugby League

Storm remains on top of NRL ladder

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 8, 2021 7:47 am

Melbourne Storm overcame a tough match against old rivals Sea-Eagles to come away with a 28-18 win at Suncorp Stadium last night.

This also pushes them up on the NRL competition table.

But it wasn’t easy. It was the first time since round eight against the Sharks that Melbourne didn’t have the lead at half-time.

Article continues after advertisement

Scores were level twice at 8-8 and 14-14 giving an indication of the closeness of this contest. Manly held the lead for 10 minutes of the second half.

In the end, it was a Cameron Munster try 12 minutes from full-time that proved the difference.

[Source: NRL]

