Storm remain on top of NRL ladder after thrashing Rooster

The Melbourne Storm have notched their 13th-straight win following a 46-nil thrashing of the Roosters in Newcastle last night.

Despite a tight opening 20 minutes to the match, five first-half tries to the Storm ultimately proved too big of a task for the Roosters to overcome as Melbourne made light work of their fifth-placed opposition.

Melbourne notched eight unanswered tries while becoming the first team this season to keep the Roosters scoreless.

Addo-Carr produced a hat-trick as Melbourne owned possession at 53 percent.

Meanwhile, in today’s matches, Warriors will take on the Dragons at 8pm while Panthers meet the Eels at 9.55pm.