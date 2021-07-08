Rugby League
Storm remain on top of NRL ladder after thrashing Rooster
July 2, 2021 4:30 am
Brandon Smith bagged his eighth try in eight matches. [Source: NRL]
The Melbourne Storm have notched their 13th-straight win following a 46-nil thrashing of the Roosters in Newcastle last night.
Despite a tight opening 20 minutes to the match, five first-half tries to the Storm ultimately proved too big of a task for the Roosters to overcome as Melbourne made light work of their fifth-placed opposition.
Melbourne notched eight unanswered tries while becoming the first team this season to keep the Roosters scoreless.
Addo-Carr produced a hat-trick as Melbourne owned possession at 53 percent.
Meanwhile, in today’s matches, Warriors will take on the Dragons at 8pm while Panthers meet the Eels at 9.55pm.