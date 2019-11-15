Storm relocates to Queensland

Suliasi Vunivalu and the Melbourne Storm will set up a home away from home on the Sunshine Coast today ahead of their round 8 NRL clash.

Storm were instructed to relocate earlier this week after Victoria’s recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Under the NRL’s Project Apollo protocols, a total of 55 players and staff will be involved in the camp which will be based at the Twin Waters Resort with the club to use the first-class training facilities on offer at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

The Queensland Government has granted the club an exemption which allows the players and staff, who have been following strict COVID-19 protocols, to relocate to Queensland.

The Storm will meet the Sydney Roosters which has been switched from AAMI Park to Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane next week.

Meanwhile in tonight’s matches, Maika Sivo and the Eels will take on the Raiders at 9.50pm.

You can catch the Eels and Raiders match live on FBC Sports.

The Broncos will host the Titans at 7.30pm.

The Cowboys and Knights match is currently underway.