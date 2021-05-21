Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
All movement stopped in and out of Muanikoso|Shop N Save Nabua cordoned off|Eight more test positive including family from Samabula|Muanikoso cases not linked|Staying indoors best option for Nadali resident|Families receive hot meals from First Responders|Muanikoso records three new COVID-19 cases, area locked down|Parts of Muanikoso cordoned off|MCTTT establishes digital portal|Markets buzzing following weekend of lockdown|Estimated 3,000 food packs to be distributed today|Rakiraki containment zone lifted|PS Health acknowledges efforts by Police|Officers caught drinking kava at roadblock|Muanikoso family followed protocol|RFMF and Police to monitor Nadali short cuts|PS denounces misinformation|Education will not be a COVID-19 casualty: Akbar|Essential services will be provided within Sawani borders|Fiji pre-positioning itself for post COVID-19|Self-isolate if you are told says Health Ministry|Police warns people against crossing containment borders|Barbershops in Labasa issued closure notice|Pearl Resort declared a quarantine facility|Students face challenges with online learning|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Storm ran riot as Raiders second-half woes continue

NRL.com
May 23, 2021 8:00 am
[Source: NRL.COM]

Prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona was the unlikely hero in a reshuffled Melbourne Storm side scoring a double on the way to a 34-10 win over the Raiders at Canberra’s GIO Stadium.

Melbourne were without their star players including Ryan Papenhuyzen, Cameron Munster, Jahrome Hughes and Harry Grant.

The Raiders also had personnel problems with Jack Wighton, Josh Hodgson, Jordan Rapana and Josh Papalii missing.

Article continues after advertisement

Even without their guns it was Canberra starting strongly in front of 14,120 fans at GIO Stadium, making the most of scoring chances when they presented themselves with tries to Bailey Simonsson and Elliott Whitehead.

However, they would be the last points the Raiders would score for the night as the Storm ran in six unanswered tries to continue the second-half woes that have plagued Canberra’s season.

In another match last night, the Broncos thrashed the Roosters 34-16.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.