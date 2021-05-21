Storm ran riot as Raiders second-half woes continue

Prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona was the unlikely hero in a reshuffled Melbourne Storm side scoring a double on the way to a 34-10 win over the Raiders at Canberra’s GIO Stadium.

Melbourne were without their star players including Ryan Papenhuyzen, Cameron Munster, Jahrome Hughes and Harry Grant.

The Raiders also had personnel problems with Jack Wighton, Josh Hodgson, Jordan Rapana and Josh Papalii missing.

Even without their guns it was Canberra starting strongly in front of 14,120 fans at GIO Stadium, making the most of scoring chances when they presented themselves with tries to Bailey Simonsson and Elliott Whitehead.

However, they would be the last points the Raiders would score for the night as the Storm ran in six unanswered tries to continue the second-half woes that have plagued Canberra’s season.

In another match last night, the Broncos thrashed the Roosters 34-16.