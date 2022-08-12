Storm keep Panthers scoreless

[Pic:NRL]

Fiji Bati forward Tui Kamikamica played a key role in Melbourne Storm’s 16-0 win over NRL champions, Penrith Panthers last night.

The Storm’s defense made the difference with Kamikamica making 53 tackles, just second behind impressive hooker Harry Grant who finished with 62 tackles.

Penrith had 55% of possession and more than 50 tackles within 20 metres of Melbourne’s try line but failed to score a point for the first time in a match since the Storm shut them out 20-0 in 2015.

The win puts Melbourne into fourth place and they will remain in the top four if South Sydney beat Parramatta tonight.

Two games will be played tonight with the Warriors facing Bulldogs at 8 followed by the Eels and Rabbitohs match at 9:55.