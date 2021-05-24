Home

Rugby League

Storm humiliate Warrior with historic win

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 26, 2022 12:30 am
Storm Winger Xavier Coates. [Source: nine.com]

Melbourne has extended their winning streak to 12, with a record-breaking 70-10 win over the Warriors at AAMI Park last night.

Storm winger Xavier Coates crossed for four tries in the 60-point romp while fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen was enormous for the side after missing most of the training week.

Papenhuyzen notched up his 10th try of the season with another career double to secure the ANZAC medal as the Storm piled on 13 in total to secure their biggest ever win over the Warriors and most points scored at AAMI Park.

Article continues after advertisement

The Storm and Warriors were in an arm wrestle early for a 16-10 scoreline at half-time before Craig Bellamy’s side piled on seven unanswered tries in 21 minutes.

[Source: NRL.com]

 

