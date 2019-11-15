Storm halfback Jahrome Hughes to undergo hand surgery

Melbourne halfback Jahrome Hughes will miss at least the next two NRL matches after undergoing surgery on Saturday on a broken hand.

Hughes suffered the injury during the Storm’s 22-8 victory over South Sydney on Friday night at AAMI Park, although he played out the match.

Ryley Jacks, who rejoined the Storm from Gold Coast this season, is likely to start in the No.7 jumper in their round five clash against Newcastle next Saturday.

Meanwhile in tonight’s NRL matches the Raiders play the Knights at 6:05pm and Titans to host the West Tigers at 8:30pm.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the Raiders versus Knights match on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

[Source: TVNZ]