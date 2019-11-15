Home

Rugby League

Storm fight back to pip Roosters in golden point classic

NRL
July 3, 2020 12:08 am
The Melbourne Storm have produced a stunning comeback to down the Roosters 27-25 in golden point at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday night. [Source: NRL]

The Melbourne Storm have produced a stunning comeback to down the Roosters 27-25 in golden point at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday night.

Trailing 22-12 with 12 minutes remaining the Storm looked gone but two tries in three minutes to Jahrome Hughes and Paul Momirovski saw them hit the front 24-22.

Roosters halfback Kyle Flanagan then landed a pressure penalty goal in the 79th minute to level the scores before his halves partner Luke Keary potted a field goal to make it 25-24.

Remarkably the Storm managed to get the ball back from the kick-off and Ryan Papenhuyzen coolly potted a one-pointer of his own to send the game to golden point at 25-all.

A mistake by Boyd Cordner in the fourth minute of golden point handed Melbourne the opportunity to ice a remarkable win and it was Cameron Smith who stepped up to kick the penalty goal after Jake Friend had pushed Dale Finucane to the ground in front of the posts.

