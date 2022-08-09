Storm extends Kamikamica’s contract

[File Photo]

Fiji Bati forward Tui Kamikamica will stay with the Melbourne Storm for another season.

The Storm has extended the Fijian’s contract that will expire at the end of next season.

Kamikamica is part of the Bati World Cup squad and is expected to play a major part in their campaign.

The Melbourne Storm has also signed Eliesa Katoa from the Warriors on a two-year deal from 2023 and extended the contracts of Kamikamica and Tepai Moeroa.

Katoa has been granted a release by the Warriors from the final two years of his contract.

The Storm will play the Panthers at 9:50pm on Thursday and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports channel.