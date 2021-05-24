Storm, Eels dominate Team of the Week

The Storm and Eels have dominated the Round 4 Team of the Week with seven players selected between the two clubs.

Votes flowed in following their strong victories on Sunday afternoon.

The Storm’s 44-0 rout of the Bulldogs was orchestrated by fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen and hooker Harry Grant.

They both earned selection in this week’s fan-voted team, while recently re-signed winger Xavier Coates was also voted in.

Parramatta’s halves, Dylan Brown and Mitchell Moses, were the main men in their side’s second-half demolition of the Dragons, with the pair joining powerful second-row forward Isaiah Papali’i in the Round 4 Team of the Week.

The Storm faces the Raiders on Saturday at 5pm while the Eels meet Titans at 9.35pm.



[Source: NRL.com]