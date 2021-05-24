Storm defeat Titans to create history

Home

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 20, 2021 4:55 am

Melbourne Storm defeated Titans 34-16 to record their 19th consecutive victory at Cbus Super Stadium last night.

Melbourne kicked off to a slow start but eventually held Titans down.

Down by 10 the Storm hit back through Marion Seve in the 24th minute after great lead-up work by Ryan Papenhuyzen and Josh Addo-Carr.

Article continues after advertisement

Melbourne hit the lead four minutes later when Harry Grant surged over from dummy half but the Titans proved they were up for the contest when Campbell flew high to catch an Ash Taylor bomb to complete his double.

It took them just six minutes of the second half to get back in front through Tom Eisenhuth and on Thursday night it was Cameron Munster getting over from close range in the 46th minute to level the scores. Papenhuyzen’s conversion from wide out put the Storm up 18-16.

Munster’s second-half performance simply oozed class and he finished the night with 146 metres from 19 runs along with two line breaks, one try assist, one try and 30 tackles thrown in for good measure.

The Storm will look to make the record their own when they play the Eels at Suncorp Stadium next Saturday

The loss leaves the Titans clinging to eighth spot on 20 competition points, equal with Canberra who play Manly on Friday night and two clear of the Sharks, Dragons, Wests Tigers and Warriors on 18.

[Source: NRL]

