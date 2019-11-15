Storm boss Craig Bellamy unlikely to continue coaching career

Storm boss Craig Bellamy says that he’s unlikely to coach after his contract expires with the club.

There has been speculation that Bellamy would carry on coaching beyond the duration of his deal with the Storm.

The 60-year-old recently linked to jobs with the Bulldogs, something he has distanced himself from.

While there has also talk about the future of Bellamy, there has been plenty of speculation about his most-trusted and loyal servant at Melbourne, Captain Cameron Smith.

Fox sports reports, Smith is out of contract this year with many predicting he could go round again, possibly as a halfback.

Bellamy, however, says the end of his current contract in 2021 is likely to be the end of top-level coaching for him.

Meanwhile, in this week’s NRL matches, the Roosters face the Cowboys at 9.50pm on Thursday.

The Warriors will meet the Titans at 8pm before the West Tigers battle the Rabbitohs at 9.55pm on Friday night.

On Saturday, the Sharks take on the Panthers at 5pm before the Bulldogs meet the Broncos at 7.30pm.

Finally, on Saturday, Suliasi Vunivalu and the Storm face the Raiders at 9.35pm and the match will be aired live on FBC Sports.

On Sunday, Maika Sivo and the Eels face the Knights at 6.05pm and Dragons take on the Sea Eagles at 8.30pm.

You can watch the Eels and Knights match live on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.