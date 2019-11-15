Storm believes in Kamikamica

Fiji Bati and Storm prop Tui Kamikamica is expected to be fit for Saturday’s NRL clash with the Raiders.

The Taveuni man dubbed ‘The Terminator’ has been struggling with a back injury but looks set to suit up for the Storm when they host the green machine from Canberra.

Storm’s assistant coach Jason Ryles said the Taveuni lad had been placed in cotton wool to ensure he would be right for the team’s restart to the NRL season.

Ryles has also given reassurance if Kamikamica is not fit to play when competition resumes, he will still be part of the final 17.

Kamikamica and the Storm takes on the Raiders at 9:35pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile,the NRL resumes on Thursday with the Broncos playing Maika Sivo’s Eels at 9:50pm.

