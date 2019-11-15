Storm being investigated for fielding 14-men

Suliasi Vunivalu and the Storm are being investigated and could be fined for fielding 14 players on the field for a short time during Thursday’s win over the Roosters.

Vunivalu helped make a defensive play which prevented the Roosters from scoring a try midway through the second half.

He was injured in the 60th minute and was substituted off the field, replaced by Nicho Hynes.

Article continues after advertisement

But when the Roosters restarted play and looked like making a break down their left flank, the injured Vunivalu came back into the field of play to stand in the defensive line and help thwart the attack, with 14 Storm players in play.

According to an NRL spokesperson speaking to the Herald the incident would be reviewed on Monday.

The report says a fine is likely but stripping of any competition points is not an option.

Meanwhile, round 14 of the NRL today starting with the Sharks against the Titans at 5pm before the Rabbitohs meet the Cowboys at 7.30pm and at 9.35pm the Raiders play the Broncos.

You can watch the Rabbitohs/Cowboys match live on FBC Sports.

Two games will be played tomorrow with the Knights facing the Sea Eagles at 4pm and the Bulldogs battles the West Tigers at 6.05pm.