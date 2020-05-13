State of Origin to be held in November

The 2020 dates for the State of Origin Series has been finalized.

The New South Wales Rugby League announced today the series will be held in November over a 14-day period with both the men’s and women’s teams having the chance to defend their respective shields.

Due to the Coronavirus crisis, the dates had to be shifted.

Article continues after advertisement

The decision to hold the Origin series after the NRL Grand Final on October 25 has been made in careful consideration with the Federal and State Governments.

A decision on venues and crowds has yet to be finalized and further information will be announced in the near future.

[Source: NSWRL]