State of Origin date and venue confirmed

The dates and venues for the 2021 State of Origin series have been announced.

The series kicks off at Melbourne’s MCG on June 9, then goes to Suncorp Stadium on June 27 and finishes in Sydney at ANZ Stadium on July 14.

It’s a win for Victoria and Melbourne after the ongoing coronavirus crisis has plunged the state into lockdown a number of times, most recently robbing fans of attending the Australian Open for five days.

Last year’s Origin series was moved to the end of the year, rather than the middle, for the first time as a result of the COVID pandemic.

A highly-fancied NSW side was beaten by Queensland in a sensational boilover, with Wayne Bennett returning to lead the Maroons in a successful cameo appearance.

[Source: Fox Sports]