Star performance for Luai, To’o in Samoa’s win

[Source: NRL.com]

Premiership-winning Panthers Jarome Luai and Brian To’o carved Greece to bits as Samoa claimed a comprehensive 72-4 victory to put their World Cup campaign back on track.

Eight days on from being humbled by England in a 60-6 loss, Samoa piled on the points with Luai setting up five tries, while To’o recorded 370 run metres, with 17 tackle busts thrown in for good measure.

Samoa led 42-0 at the break, and the game was effectively over within the first 20 minutes, with Samoa 12-0 by the time Greece touched the ball for the first time.

In an earlier match, Eels halfback Mitchell Moses produced a five-star performance to help Lebanon secure a quarter-final berth against Austrlia after beating Ireland 32-14.

He laid on four of Lebanon’s five tries and kicked six goals.