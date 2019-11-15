Teen scores four as Panthers thrash Sharks

Panthers thrashed the Sharks 56-24 in round 9 of the NRL at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium in Sydney.

Charlie Staines was the star of the match after he scored four tries for the Panthers.

Staines became the first player to score four tries on debut since Gold Coast’s Jordan Atkins in 2008.

Article continues after advertisement

Panthers had a dream start when Brent Maden scored in the third minute to get a early lead before Fiji born Api Koroisau set up Liam Martin for a second Penrith try eight minutes later.

Other tries for the Panthers were scored by Stephen Crichton, Dylan Edwards, Billy Burns and Stephen Crichton.

The Sharks managed to score four tries to Briton Nikora, Blayke Brailey, Jesse Ramien and Nene Macdonald.

Shaun Johnson was able to convert four tries for the SHarks while Nathan Cleary managed six conversions and a penalty.