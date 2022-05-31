Staggs,Tupou face tough call

NSW Blues Kotoni Staggs and Daniel Tupou. [Source: Fox Sports/Rooster]

Blues coach Brad Fittler expects centre Kotoni Staggs and winger Daniel Tupou to miss the second game of the Origin series.

Staggs and Tupou were selected to play for Tonga in the mid-season Test against New Zealand on the same weekend, and they are among the six new faces in the NSW lineup for the series opener on June 8 at Accor Stadium.

Fittler admitted that he chose the Tongans despite not knowing if they would be available for the next encounter in Perth.

If forced to choose between playing for the Blues in Origin II on June 26 and representing their heritage in the Test at Mt Smart Stadium on June 25, the pair were undecided.

Meanwhile the NRL continues this week with the Titans and Cowboys kickoff round 13 on Thursday at 9.50pm.