St Vincent College turns to rugby league

Exposing students to the sport of rugby league is one of the development plans for Tailevu-based St Vincent College.

The school has joined the Fiji Secondary School Rugby League Southern/Eastern Zone this year, fielding two teams, one in the Under-15 and 17 grades respectively.

Team Manager Lui Kelekelevesi says they want the students to take part in various sports and not just rugby union alone.

“All these students are rugby union players so, it took us quite a while to teach them the basic skills and the rules of the game”.

After the Ministry of Education gave the green light for all school sports, the school was left with only three weeks to form and prepare a team.

With limited resources and knowledge available, Coach Saimoni Veikauyaki says they had to make do with whatever was available.

The team took a lot of lessons out from its match against Queen Victoria School last week, looking to improve each week.

The school’s girls’ open-grade team is the defending FSSRL Southern/Eastern Zone champion.