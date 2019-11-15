Sponsorship may determine declaration of overall winner

Declaring the overall Vodafone Cup winner may be tougher than expected for the Fiji Secondary School Rugby League association.

Association President Akuila Vute says that sponsors play a crucial part in the process.

As the COVID-19 pandemic take its toll on the economy, Vute says they have been told that sponsorship may be affected.

“Declaration of the eventual winner of the year, once again may depend on the availability of sponsorship.”

Vute adds the association and the Fiji National Rugby League board will meet to discuss pending matters on overall winner and other events once the restrictions are lifted.