Speed edge for Storm

The return of the flying Foxx, Josh Addo-Carr will surely give defending champions Melbourne Storm an edge with more speed on the outside.

Melbourne are set to have the three fastest players on the field in this afternoon’s semifinal against Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau’s Panthers.

In the two matches that Josh Addo-Carr has been out due to a hamstring injury, fans have marvelled at the speed of Sea Eagles winger Jason Saab with some crowning him the game’s quickest man.

However, the competition data is still on the side of Addo-Carr, whose personal-best mark this season of 38.1km/h is yet to be equaled.

Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen and centre Reimis Smith are the only others to have cracked 34km/h in 2021.

According to the NRL, while the Storm back five have the pace advantage, their Penrith counterparts have proven to be hard-working, powerful ball runners.

The Storm takes on Panthers at 6pm today and you can watch this match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.