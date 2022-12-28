Special return home for Lee

[Source: NRL.com]

It has been a homecoming of sorts for Brisbane-born Edrick Lee, who has returned to Queensland to continue his NRL career with the Dolphins next season.

Lee says he was still trying to get used to training in the heat of the Sunshine State after spending the past decade in slightly cooler pre-season climes during stints at the Canberra Raiders, Cronulla Sharks and Newcastle Knights.

The 30-year-old made his NRL debut for the Raiders in 2012 after performing well for the club’s under-20s side.

However, the chance to return home to where it all started at this stage of his career was appealing for Lee, despite having to make small adjustments.

While the pull of home was strong, the biggest factor drawing Lee to the Dolphins was the chance to reunite with head coach Wayne Bennett, who he got to work with during Queensland’s successful State of Origin campaign in 2020.

The 2023 NRL season will kick off on March 2nd.