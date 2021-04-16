Rugby League
South Sydney star faces four-match ban
NRL
April 20, 2021 2:03 pm
Latrell Mitchell [Source: Fox Sports]
South Sydney star Latrell Mitchell is facing a four-match ban unless he is successful in having his grade-two dangerous contact charge for a hit on David Nofoaluma downgraded at the judiciary tonight.
He could have entered an early plea and missed three games. If successful in seeking a downgrade, he will miss one match.
The Rabbitohs fullback has accepted two $1600 fines for two incidents involving Tigers back-rower Luke Garner, which led to him being handed grade-one dangerous contact.
Meanwhile, round seven of the NRL kicks off on Thursday with Viliame Kikau’s Panthers hosting the Knights at 9:50pm.
