South Sydney run riot over Broncos

South Sydney Rabbitohs handed Broncos a 46-nil whooping at Suncorp Stadium last night.

Walker ignited the South’s onslaught with one of the best passes this year, with an inside flick back to Mitchell in the 11th minute for the first try of the night.

From that moment on the Broncos were backpedaling as the Rabbitohs took an 18-0 half-time lead.

Centre Campbell Graham also bagged a double while fellow NSW squad members Cameron Murray and Keaon Koloamatangi had big nights that would please Fittler ahead of Sunday’s selection meeting.

It was South Sydney’s biggest win ever over the Broncos to move them equal top of the NRL ladder.

Broncos plunge into last spot having conceded a stunning 176 points in their past four losses, 242 points in the past six weeks.

Meanwhile, Broncos prop Payne Haas put his place in Origin II in jeopardy by being placed on report twice in the heavy defeat.

Haas is at risk of being suspended for Origin II on June 27 after separate incidents that will be examined by the NRL match review committee on Friday morning.