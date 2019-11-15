Sonny Bill Williams given more time to transit back to rugby league

Sonny Bill Williams watched his Toronto Wolfpack teammates beat Super League rivals Castleford in a pre-season game.

It could take a little longer before Sonny Bill is on the field.

A Press Association report confirmed Williams was among the 3,346 spectators at The Jungle for Toronto’s 16-10 win over the Castleford Tigers in Cas skipper Michael Shenton’s testimonial game.

Toronto head coach Brian McDermott later told reporters that Williams would be available for the Canadian club’s first Super League game – against Castleford – in Leeds on February 2.

But he said he would not put pressure on the former All Black, who last played rugby league in the 2013 World Cup final for the Kiwis.

Despite Williams’ strong background in rugby league as an NRL title winner, Kiwis test star and former international player of the year, Toronto have accepted it will take time for him to transition back from rugby union.

The 34-year-old played for the All Blacks as a midfield back but has been slated for the second row on his rugby league return.