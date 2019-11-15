Some NRL stars out of round seven

Some rugby league stars have been ruled out in round seven of the NRL which continues tonight.

The Canberra Raiders will be without hard man Joe Tapine for their NRL round seven clash with the Eels tomorrow while the Titans are sweating on the fitness of Keegan Hipgrave after a training mishap.

The Roosters have suffered a huge blow with both superstar fullback James Tedesco and veteran centre Josh Morris ruled out of tonight’s match against Mikaele Ravalawa’s Dragons.

Meanwhile, Suliasi Vunivalu and the Storm meet the Warriors at 8 tonight followed by the Roosters and Dragons at 9:55pm.

The Storm and Warriors match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

There will be three games tomorrow starting with the Cowboys and Knights at 5pm before the Broncos host the Titans at 7:30pm and then the Eels meet the Raiders at 9:55pm.

You can watch Maika Sivo, Waqa Blake and Reagan Campbell-Gillard in action for the Eels against the Raiders on FBC Sports.

On Sunday, the Sea Eagles face the Sharks at 6:05pm before the Bulldogs will play West Tigers at 8:30pm.