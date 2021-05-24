Home

Rugby League

Some new Silktails players next season

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 25, 2021 7:56 am

The Kaiviti Silktails will have some new players in the mix next season.

This as two of its players will be committed to their respective French clubs and a few others have chosen not to be part of the team citing personal reasons and work commitments.

Silktails Chief Executive, Steve Driscoll, says the team will have to look at fielding some young players.

Article continues after advertisement

“They have families, kids, and jobs so, it may be in their interest to not want to come. There’s a couple for different reasons, won’t make themselves available for that. But, then on the other side, what this does is really forces us to develop our younger guys.”

Driscoll adds they will strengthen their Elite Development Program to look at the Under21s and academy for Under18 players.

The squad is scheduled to march into camp in November in the various Elite Development Pathway hubs right until the 27th of December.

The final team is scheduled to depart for Australia either in the last week of December or early next year.

 

