Solomona to protect Hughes from Bati forwards

New Zealand and Melbourne Storm forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona plans to be halfback Jahrome Hughes’s bodyguard against the Fiji Bati forwards in their Rugby League quarterfinal match tomorrow.

Speaking to nrl.com, Solomona says he plays with Jahrome at the Storm but whoever is there he likes to make sure he protects them.

He says they’ve got to protect their halves so they can put a lot of energy into different parts of their game.

Solomona knows that opposition number 10’s will always target halves, and says he wants to be the bodyguard Jahrome Hughes.

After returning from a leg injury in a player-of-the-match performance against Ireland, Hughes will head into this weekend’s quarterfinal the hunted with Bati forward Viliame Kikau set to mark up on the star halfback.

The Bati takes on New Zealand at 7:30am tomorrow.