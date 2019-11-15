Smith can avoid suspension with early guilty plea

Rugby League legend and Melbourne Storm hooker Cameron Smith has been charged for a dangerous throw in his side’s 36-24 win over Parramatta Eels last night.

However, he can avoid suspension with an early guilty plea.

The match review committee decided Smith’s 48th-minute tackle on Dylan Brown was worthy of a grade one charge – which attracts 100 demerit points.

Smith can reduce that amount to 75 points, and be able to play in the preliminary finals if he chooses to enter an early guilty plea.

Meanwhile, Fiji Bati and Eels winger Maika Sivo will miss the rest of the season with a suspected MCL injury.

Sivo left the field in the 11th minute last night.

Eels coach Brad Arthur says Sivo is done for the year and it’s a shame for Bati star because he has worked hard and yesterday was his birthday.

Despite the loss to the Storm last night, the Eels will play the winner of tonight’s clash between the Rabbitohs and Knights.

You can watch the Rabbitohs and Knights match LIVE on FBC Sports channel at 5:50pm.

In another qualifying final match last night, the Raiders beat the Sharks 32-20 while the Panthers defeated the Roosters 29-28 on Friday.

[Source: NRL]