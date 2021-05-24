Slater new Maroons coach

Billy Slater has agreed to be the Maroons’ new coach for the next two years.

The Maroons legend played 31 Origins and was a key member of Queensland’s eight-year domination of the interstate series.

Slater has agreed to take on the State of Origin role, replacing Paul Green.

Since retiring from the professional playing ranks in 2018, Slater has impressed with his football intellect and his understanding of the modern-day game through his work as a commentator, and Maroons selector.

Though he has no experience as a head coach, Slater has been involved in coaching at the Storm and with Maroons players in recent camps.

He is renowned for his work ethic and has been endorsed by the likes of Smith, Thurston, Bennett, and Storm coach Craig Bellamy.