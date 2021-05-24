Sixth straight start for Valemei

Fiji-born Raiders winger Semi Valemei will get his sixth straight start for Canberra tomorrow night.

The Raiders will host the Queensland Cowboys at GIO Stadium at 9.50pm tomorrow.

Valemei will start on the centre wearing the number five jersey.

Article continues after advertisement

33 | Semi Valemei muscles his way over the try-line Storm 18 – Raiders 8 Match Centre – https://t.co/38rY2Ua56C#WeAreRaiders pic.twitter.com/0oXZrt4Uye — Canberra Raiders (@RaidersCanberra) April 9, 2022

He was on the wing in round one but has since moved to centre in the last four rounds.

In the Raiders reserve list is veteran Jarrod Croker who might partner Valemei at centre if Matt Timoko who has been named despite copping a knee injury is ruled out.

ICYMI: Our team to take on the Cowboys on Thursday night! Details: https://t.co/CuaPoLtehw#WeAreRaiders pic.twitter.com/8Fn4ykvmPA — Canberra Raiders (@RaidersCanberra) April 12, 2022

Meanwhile, you can watch the Storm vs Sharks match live on Saturday at 9.30pm on FBC Sports.

[Source: NRL.com]