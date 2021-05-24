Home

Rugby League

Sixth straight start for Valemei

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 13, 2022 12:10 pm
Semi Valemei [Source: Canberra Raiders]

Fiji-born Raiders winger Semi Valemei will get his sixth straight start for Canberra tomorrow night.

The Raiders will host the Queensland Cowboys at GIO Stadium at 9.50pm tomorrow.

Valemei will start on the centre wearing the number five jersey.

Article continues after advertisement

He was on the wing in round one but has since moved to centre in the last four rounds.

In the Raiders reserve list is veteran Jarrod Croker who might partner Valemei at centre if Matt Timoko who has been named despite copping a knee injury is ruled out.

Meanwhile, you can watch the Storm vs Sharks match live on Saturday at 9.30pm on FBC Sports.

[Source: NRL.com]

