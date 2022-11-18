Six Silktails join NRL feeder club, Ipswich Jets

Apakuki Tavodi [Source: Kaiviti Silktails/Facebook via NSW Rugby League]

Six Kaiviti Silktails players are inching closer to their NRL dreams as they are moving to Queensland to continue their careers.

They include club captain Apakuki Tavodi, vice-captain and leading points scorer in 2022, Mosese Qionimacawa, 2021 Best Back Timoci Bola, try scoring machine Temesia Jilivecevece, Silktails Best forward for this season Manasa Kalou and the club’s 2022 Most Consistent player Malakai Kovekalou.

The six players have been offered contracts with Queensland Rugby League side, Ipswich Jets which will be one of the NRL feeder clubs for the Sydney Roosters in 2023.

Executive director Stephen Driscoll says for the six to get into the Jets squad proves that their goal to provide a pathway for local Fijian players as well as being a developmental side is working.

This season the Silktails had their first NRL debutant in Pio Seci playing for the Manly Sea Eagles.

He was a member of the 2021 Silktails squad for Ron Massey Cup and was named 2021 Best Forward.

Two other Silktails players Vuate Karawalevu for the Roosters and Peni Tagituimua for Bulldogs signed NRL Development Contracts and played New South Wales Cup this year.