Six Grand Finalists named as Kiwis finalise World Cup squad

[Source: NRL]

Six NRL grand-finalists have been named in the New Zealand Kiwis official 24-man squad for the Rugby League World Cup in England.

Back-to-back NRL Premiership winners James Fisher-Harris, Moses Leota and Scott Sorensen are among them.

The Penrith players are joined by Dylan Brown, Isaiah Papali’i and Marata Niukore from the beaten Eels side following Sunday night’s 2022 decider.

The only new face in the squad is centre Sebastian Kris, who has scored 25 tries in his 44 NRL appearances for Canberra.