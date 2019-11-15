Six-again rule made to avoid penalty crackdown

NRL Head of Football Graham Annesley expects the latest tweak to the six-again rule to be its last, with marker infringements included.

This is to avoid issuing a penalty crackdown that could play into coaches’ hands.

The Australian Rugby League Commission caught some stakeholders off-guard with its announcement on Tuesday that referees will re-start tackle counts – rather than blowing a penalty – if markers are not square or break early at the play the ball.

The announcement came just two days before the Storm-Roosters clash, and just five weeks after the six-again rule was first introduced.

Meanwhile, tonight the Storm taking on the Roosters at 8:50.

Tomorrow, the Raiders play the Dragons at 8pm before Maika Sivo and the Eels host the Cowboys at 9:55pm.

The Eels and Cowboys match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform

The Sharks face the Titans at 5pm on Saturday followed by the Warriors and Broncos at 7:30pm.

The Panthers will meet West Tigers at 9:35pm Saturday and you can catch the action LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

There will be two games on Sunday with the Sea Eagles playing the Knights at 6:05pm and then the Bulldogs take on the Rabbitohs at 8:30pm.

[Source: NRL]