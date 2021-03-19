Six again rule a concern for Silktails

Kaiviti Silktails Head Coach Wes Naiqama says their week to week goal is to be better.

Adapting to the six again rule is something Naiqama believes the side really needs to grasp quickly.

Naiqama made the comments after the Silktails were thrashed 56-6 by Saint Marys in their opening match of the 2021 Ron Massey Cup season over the weekend.

The former Bati captain says regardless of the scoreline, there’s a lot of positives and a lot of things they can learn from in that game and aim to improve this week.

Pacific Games rugby league nines gold medalist Luke Nadurutalo scored a hat-trick for St Marys.

Naiqama adds St Marys has been a very strong team for a very long time but it was good to get a gauge of where the Silktails are at.

The Silktails will play Windsor Wolves on Saturday.