Sivo's steamrolling effort is NRL try of the week

Fiji Bati and Parramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo’s steamrolling effort against the Roosters has won him the NRL Try of the Week award for Round 6.

The unfortunate head knock suffered by Roosters fullback James Tedesco aside, Sivo’s touchdown was one of the highlights of the weekend action.

Sivo finished with just over half of the 6020 votes that were entered.

The Momi Bay villager beat a field that also included Cronulla winger Sione Katoa, Wests Tigers halfback Luke Brooks and Penrith back-rower Viliame Kikau.

Meanwhile, looking at the NRL round 7 draws, Viliame Kikau and the Panthers play the Rabbitohs at 9:50pm tomorrow.

On Friday the Storm meet the Warriors at 8pm followed by the Roosters and Dragons at 9:55pm.

The Storm and Warriors match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

There will be three games on Saturday starting with the Cowboys and Knights at 5pm before the Broncos host the Titans at 7:30pm and then the Eels meet the Raiders at 9:55pm.

You can watch Maika Sivo, Waqa Blake and Kane Evans in action for the Eels against the Raiders on FBC Sports.

On Sunday, the Sea Eagles face the Sharks at 6:05pm and at 8:30pm the Bulldogs takes on West Tigers.

[Source:NRL.com]