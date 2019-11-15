Sivo's NRL season in doubt despite return to Eels training

Fiji Bati and Parramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo has an interesting season ahead of him.

Sivo will have a clearer understanding of whether he will be allowed to play out the 2020 NRL season when his indecent assault case is heard at the Nadi Magistrates court on the 17th of next month.

The 26-year-old has been excused from his next court hearing and will be allowed to continue training with the Eels but the case is expected to drag on for months.

As a result of the lengthy case, Sivo could be subject to the NRL’s ‘no-fault’ stand down rule, which sees players stood down on full pay while their case is ongoing.

Sivo is charged with indecent assault, the alleged offence happened on Boxing Day at a resort in Denarau.

The NRL integrity unit is expected to make a decision on whether Sivo can play out the season after the February mention in Nadi Magistrates Court.

Sivo is back training with the Eels for pre-season training after a travel ban placed upon him following his arrest was overturned.

Under the league’s policy, players charged with an offence which carries a maximum jail sentence of 11 years or more are able to be stood down until the matter is finalized in the courts.

[Source: Brisbane Times]