Sivo’s 50th game for Eels

Fiji Bati winger and NRL star Maika Sivo will play in his 50th game for the Parramatta Eels against the West Tigers tonight.

Speaking to NRL.com, the Momi, Nadroga native says he didn’t imagine himself playing at one NRL game, but to feature in his 50th is a milestone achievement.

The road to fame has not been easy for Sivo, who has been bundled with injuries last season, and with the boarder closure and not being able to visit his parents was also a challenge for Sivo.

The Parramatta cult figure almost gave up on the sport.

Sivo told NRL.com that with the help of close friends and officials from the club, he was able to overcome all those challenges.

Sivo and the Eels will battle the West Tigers at 6pm.