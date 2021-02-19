Sivo unsigned for 2022 season

Fijian International Maika Sivo is reportedly up for negotiations and is placing his trust in his manager to ground his future in the game.

NRL.com reported that 27-year-old Sivo who scored 37 tries in 46 appearances for the Eels is unsigned for 2022.

Sivo’s outstanding performance since donning the Blue and Yellow jersey in 2019 has been nothing short of spectacular.

Even Fiji Bati Head Coach Rabele has praised Sivo saying he has got what it takes to book a ticket for the Rugby League World Cup in the UK.

Sivo who was named in the Vodafone Fiji Bati Extended RLWC Squad in December last year is leaving no stone unturned to taste his first world cup appearance this coming October.

Rival NRL clubs will be out preying on the Momi Tiger to lure him into breaking ties with the Eels.

Sivo is not the only NRL star whose contract is up in the air, Blake Ferguson and Nathan Brown – dubbed the State of Origin “Enforcer” have their future in Parramatta yet to be determined.