Sivo to feature in NSW Cup on Friday

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo will finally get some game time on Friday in the New South Wales Cup.

Sivo has been named to return from an ACL injury in the NSW Cup clash with Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles which is the curtain-raiser to the NRL clash.

The Parramatta cult hero has not played since round 23 last year against the Cowboys.

However, Eels fans will watch him at CommBank Stadium on Friday when Paramatta takes on the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Eels NRL side welcomes back Marata Niukore from a hamstring injury for the clash with Manly at 9:55pm.