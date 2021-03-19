Home

Rugby League

Sivo stays with the Eels

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 23, 2021 2:27 pm

Fiji Bati winger and Parramatta star Maika Sivo will don the blue and yellow jumper for the next two years.

NRL.com confirms Sivo has signed a new two-year deal with the Eels through to the end of 2023.

Sivo has scored 39 tries in 49 games since making his NRL debut in 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

He scored his 25th try in 24 games last week.

Eels boss Jim Sarantinos says Sivo has been an asset to the team for the last two seasons and he will continue to bring excitement to the fans and members of Parramatta.

[Source: NRL.com]

