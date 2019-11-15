Home

Rugby League

Sivo scores four as Eels thrash Cowboys

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
July 3, 2020 11:49 pm

Fijian international Maika Sivo scored four tries as the Parramatta Eels thrashed the Cowboys 42-4 at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney.

Sivo was in sensational form and scored his first try in the 21st minute and then a hat trick in the second half.

Sivo and Eels made sure they maintain their lead in the NRL standing.

Maika Sivo’s first try:

Maika Sivo’s second try:

Sivo’s third try:

Sivo’s fourth try:

Another Fijian, Waqa Blake scored a try for the Eels in the first half.

Michael Jennings opened the scoring in the 10th minute to give Eels a early 4-0 lead.

Cowboys Tom Opacic pulled one back just before the breather to take the scores to 16-4 at halftime.

Eels started off highly in the second half when Jai Field scored in the first minute to take their lead to 22-4.

Clinton Gutherson managed to convert six out of seven tries for the Eels.

Eels maintain their lead on top of the NRL standing with 14 points followed by Storm with 12 points after eight matches.

In the earlier match, Raiders defeated the Dragons 22-16.

[Source: NRL]

