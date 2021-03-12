Sivo re-signing looms

Fiji Bati star and Parramatta fan favorite Maika Sivo is being lined up as the first off-contract Eels domino to fall.

This as the Fijian flyer is close to re-signing on a two-year deal.

While back-row star Ryan Matterson has made headlines for being shopped to rival clubs, NRL.com reports negotiations around Sivo staying with the Eels is close to completion.

Article continues after advertisement

Retaining Sivo looms as a coup for Parramatta given lucrative interest from French rugby outfits that will see him sacrifice a significant six-figure sum to stay in the NRL.

Negotiations around an Eels extension until the end of 2023 are understood to be almost done, with the deal to be finalized over the next week.

With 37 tries in 47 NRL appearances, Sivo’s preference has always been to stay at the Eels if the right deal can be worked out.

Paramatta will open round two tomorrow against the Melbourne Storm at 9.05pm.

You can catch the delayed coverage of the match on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform on Friday at 8pm.

On Friday, the Warriors face the Knights at 7pm while Titans meet the Brisbane Broncos at 9.05pm.

There will be three matches on Saturday, Bulldogs take on Panthers at 4pm, Sea Eagles battles Rabbitohs at 6.30pm and Cowboys faces Dragons at 8.35pm.

Two matches will be played on Sunday, West Tigers meets Roosters at 5.05pm and Sharks takes on the Raiders at 7.15pm.

The Roosters and West Tigers match will be live and exclusive on FBC Sports channel.

[Source: nrl.com]