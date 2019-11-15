Sivo out for the year

Fiji Bati and Eels winger Maika Sivo will miss the rest of the season with a suspected MCL injury.

Eels coach Brad Arthur is also sweating on the fitness of winger Blake Ferguson for next week’s elimination final.

Sivo left the field in the 11th minute of their 36-24 qualifying final loss to the Storm last night while Ferguson also hobbled off in the second half of the game with a knee injury.

The injury to Sivo is a huge blow with the 27-year-old playing all 20 round games for Parramatta this year and scoring 15 tries.

Speaking to NRL.com, Arthur says Sivo is done for the year.

Arthur adds it’s a shame for Sivo because he has worked hard and yesterday was his brithday.

Despite the loss to the Storm last night, the Eels will play the winner of tonight’s clash between the Rabbitohs and Knights.

In another qualifying final match last night, the Raiders beat the Sharks 32-20.