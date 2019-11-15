Sivo named in Eels 18-man squad for NRL Nines

Fiji Bati star Maika Sivo has been named in the Parramatta Eels 18-man squad for the NRL Nines tournament this weekend.

After a stellar season in the NRL last year, Sivo is expected to be one of the players to watch.

The 26-year-old made 49 tackle breaks and 12 line breaks in 13 games for the Eels this season.

Sivo makes an average 147.7 metres in every game which makes him one of the best wingers in the NRL this year considering he took up the sport just four years ago but he says he is still learning.